Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP and AAP in Fierce Allegations Exchange
The BJP and AAP are entangled in a fierce political battle in Delhi, with accusations flying between BJP's Virendra Sachdeva and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over corruption, alleged raids, and voter data manipulation ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The situation intensifies as the parties vie for power.
Tensions are escalating in Delhi's political landscape as BJP's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, accuses Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, of disseminating false information regarding alleged raids on Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia. Sachdeva expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal, stating, "Once again, he disseminates false claims about the raids targeting CM Atishi and AAP leader Sisodia. Kejriwal has indulged in corruption and attempts to protect his government by spreading lies." These remarks come in response to Kejriwal's post on X, alleging impending CBI raids on the residences of Sisodia and Atishi.
The political drama intensifies as AAP accuses BJP of manipulating voter data in the New Delhi Assembly, claiming fraudulent voter applications to sway the vote. AAP's CM Atishi alleged that BJP orchestrated a massive election scam by deleting and incorrectly adding voter entries, further stoking the pre-election tensions.
