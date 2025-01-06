Left Menu

Devotional Bonanza: Millions Gather for Sandhya Aarti and Mahakumbh Mela Prep in Prayagraj

Thousands gathered at Ram Ghat in Prayagraj for the Sandhya Aarti ritual devoted to the sacred Ganga River. Ananda Akhada's Sobha Yatra initiated the Mahakumbh Mela preparations, anticipated to host millions for religious bathing ceremonies. Extensive city preparations are underway for this significant Hindu festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST
Devotional Bonanza: Millions Gather for Sandhya Aarti and Mahakumbh Mela Prep in Prayagraj
Sandhya Aarti being performed at Ram Ghat in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tens of thousands of devotees converged at Ram Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday evening to witness the 'Sandhya Aarti,' a revered ritual dedicated to the sacred Ganga River. The ceremony, led by a group of priests, pays homage to the river at sunset and attracts throngs of worshippers.

The ritual saw priests lighting immense oil lamps and performing synchronized movements to chants of hymns and mantras, creating an awe-inspiring spiritual ambiance. Devotees actively participated in the ceremony, offering prayers to express their veneration and gratitude toward the Ganga.

This tranquil ritual, steeped in reverence and cultural tradition, was simultaneously mirrored at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Ananda Akhada's grand 'Sobha Yatra' procession, featuring hundreds of saints and sadhus, elephants, horses, and chariots, paraded through Prayagraj, marking the onset of the Mahakumbh Mela preparations.

Originating from the Anand Akhara near Baghambari Math, the procession kicked off the grand preparations for the Mahakumbh, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage held every 12 years, where millions flock to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, Prayagraj is undergoing extensive upgrades, covering infrastructure, security, and amenities. The city's efforts include temporary camps, improved roads, sanitation, and transport facilities, with the main Shahi Snan bathing festivals slated for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025