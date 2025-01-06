Devotional Bonanza: Millions Gather for Sandhya Aarti and Mahakumbh Mela Prep in Prayagraj

Tens of thousands of devotees converged at Ram Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday evening to witness the 'Sandhya Aarti,' a revered ritual dedicated to the sacred Ganga River. The ceremony, led by a group of priests, pays homage to the river at sunset and attracts throngs of worshippers.

The ritual saw priests lighting immense oil lamps and performing synchronized movements to chants of hymns and mantras, creating an awe-inspiring spiritual ambiance. Devotees actively participated in the ceremony, offering prayers to express their veneration and gratitude toward the Ganga.

This tranquil ritual, steeped in reverence and cultural tradition, was simultaneously mirrored at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Ananda Akhada's grand 'Sobha Yatra' procession, featuring hundreds of saints and sadhus, elephants, horses, and chariots, paraded through Prayagraj, marking the onset of the Mahakumbh Mela preparations.

Originating from the Anand Akhara near Baghambari Math, the procession kicked off the grand preparations for the Mahakumbh, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage held every 12 years, where millions flock to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, Prayagraj is undergoing extensive upgrades, covering infrastructure, security, and amenities. The city's efforts include temporary camps, improved roads, sanitation, and transport facilities, with the main Shahi Snan bathing festivals slated for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

