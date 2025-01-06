Prashant Kishor Granted Unconditional Bail After Arrest Drama in Patna

In a dramatic turn of events, Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, was granted unconditional bail by a Patna court on Monday. This decision followed his brief stint in Beur jail, stemming from his refusal to comply with bail bond requirements. Upon release, Kishor made a public statement addressing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protesters, asserting, 'there is no strength bigger than people's strength.'

Kishor detailed the incident by stating that police had taken him to Beur jail without sufficient documentation to hold him there. 'The Bihar Police had taken me to Beur jail two hours ago. The court addressed my demands and granted me unconditional bail. This protest's effectiveness is evident,' Kishor remarked, illustrating how he was initially offered a conditional bail but chose to face imprisonment instead. During this ordeal, the police were unable to present documents to detain him, prompting the court to reconsider and grant his freedom.

His lawyer, Kumar Amit, criticized the process, noting that Kishor was entitled to bail at the police station following established legal procedures. Amit expressed concerns about undue influence on the police, which resulted in Kishor being shuffled across various locations in Patna for hours before his court appearance, where his initial conditional bail was refused. Kishor mentioned efforts to disrupt his five-day protest in Gandhinagar, leading to his detention. Despite initial reports, he clarified that no police officer mistreated him, although he was kept uncertain about his whereabouts during the lengthy custody ordeal.

