Barrick Gold Faces Mali Deadline: Operations Hang in Balance

Barrick Gold has issued a stern warning to the Malian government, threatening to halt operations if restrictions on gold shipments are not revoked by next week. The mining giant calls these measures a 'confiscation order,' hinting at escalating tensions in West Africa's mining industry.

Nations such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are reshaping their mining policies, seeking higher revenue shares post-coup, and pivoting away from traditional Western allies. Barrick's dispute over new mining rules exemplifies the shifting geopolitical landscape, with its Loulo-Gounkoto mine under severe operational pressure due to the ongoing economic standoff.

The situation is further compounded by a potential 11% decrease in Barrick's future earnings and the preparation for operational suspension at Loulo-Gounkoto. The overarching threat to Western mining investments in West Africa continues, as governments strive for resource control amidst broader geopolitical realignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)