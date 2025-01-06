Barrick Gold Faces Mali Deadline: Operations Hang in Balance
Barrick Gold may suspend its Mali operations if gold shipment restrictions aren't lifted. The mining disputes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger highlight the region's shifting alliances and economic strategies. Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto mine faces government-imposed challenges, adding uncertainty to future investments in West Africa's mining sector.
Barrick Gold has issued a stern warning to the Malian government, threatening to halt operations if restrictions on gold shipments are not revoked by next week. The mining giant calls these measures a 'confiscation order,' hinting at escalating tensions in West Africa's mining industry.
Nations such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are reshaping their mining policies, seeking higher revenue shares post-coup, and pivoting away from traditional Western allies. Barrick's dispute over new mining rules exemplifies the shifting geopolitical landscape, with its Loulo-Gounkoto mine under severe operational pressure due to the ongoing economic standoff.
The situation is further compounded by a potential 11% decrease in Barrick's future earnings and the preparation for operational suspension at Loulo-Gounkoto. The overarching threat to Western mining investments in West Africa continues, as governments strive for resource control amidst broader geopolitical realignments.
