Greenland's Remote Telecoms Blackout Tied to Spanish Power Outage?
Remote regions of Greenland have lost access to essential satellite services, including internet and telephones. This disruption might be linked to a massive power outage in Spain. The telecoms company Tussass is investigating the connection issues involving their Spanish-based satellite equipment crucial for communication services in isolated Greenlandic areas.
- Country:
- Denmark
Remote regions in Greenland have been cut off from key satellite services, including internet and telephone connections, following an outage that could be connected to a massive power blackout in Spain. The Arctic region's telecom company, Tussass, reported the loss late on Monday.
The disruption stems from disconnection with satellite equipment located in Maspalomas, Spain, which Tussass relies upon heavily to supply communication services across remote areas. While it remains unclear how many Greenlanders are affected by this, the lack of contact is concerning for the settlements involved.
In the late hours of Monday, electricity began to be restored on the Iberian Peninsula, which could potentially resolve the blackout problem affecting Greenland's communication infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariffs Cast Shadows Over Barbie Dreams in Spain
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context
Starlink's Expanding Horizons: India's Satellite Internet Revolution
Odisha and Spain Forge Strategic Alliances for a Brighter, Greener Future
Spain Races to Boost Defense Spending in Record Time