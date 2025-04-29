Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Amid a week expected to bring a flood of economic data, euro zone government bonds exhibited stability in early Tuesday trading. The lack of new developments in tariffs allowed traders to pause and prepare for significant data releases later in the week.

The upcoming data includes major U.S. reports on GDP, inflation, and employment, with the first of these releases scheduled for Wednesday. Concurrently, Euro zone countries are set to report their own inflation metrics, with key reports from Germany and France expected the same day.

Market observers noted little change in Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, which held steady at 2.50%. Germany's two-year bond yield showed similar stability at 1.74%. Italy's 10-year yield similarly stayed flat at 3.61%, maintaining the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields at 108 basis points.

