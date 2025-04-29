Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Economic Data Anticipation
Euro zone government bonds maintained stability as traders awaited a significant week of economic data releases. Key figures on GDP, inflation, and employment from the U.S. and euro zone countries are anticipated to influence market movements. German and Italian yield spreads remained steady.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amid a week expected to bring a flood of economic data, euro zone government bonds exhibited stability in early Tuesday trading. The lack of new developments in tariffs allowed traders to pause and prepare for significant data releases later in the week.
The upcoming data includes major U.S. reports on GDP, inflation, and employment, with the first of these releases scheduled for Wednesday. Concurrently, Euro zone countries are set to report their own inflation metrics, with key reports from Germany and France expected the same day.
Market observers noted little change in Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, which held steady at 2.50%. Germany's two-year bond yield showed similar stability at 1.74%. Italy's 10-year yield similarly stayed flat at 3.61%, maintaining the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields at 108 basis points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore Adjusts GDP Forecast Amid Global Trade Tensions
India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation eases to 2.05 pc in March against 2.38 pc in February: Govt data.
Inflation Dynamics: March Sees Mixed Trends
Wholesale Inflation Hits 6-Month Low: A Price Drop Story
Economic Shifts: Inflation Dips, Markets Surge, and Trade Balances