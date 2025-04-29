Left Menu

Manipur Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Nationals

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Manipur police will conduct a state-wide survey and verification drive to detect illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals without valid documents, focusing on high-risk areas. Local police stations have been instructed to verify and take legal action against any detected unauthorized immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Manipur police have initiated a thorough survey and verification operation across the state. The initiative aims to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals residing without proper documentation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The drive will particularly target regions in the Imphal Valley, including Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, and Kairang, where the presence of undocumented nationals has been reported. Police are on high alert to ensure the enforcement of immigration laws.

Local police stations have received directives from senior officials to meticulously verify the presence of unauthorized foreign nationals, urging them to maintain comprehensive records of the verification process. Legal actions will follow if any illegal immigrants are identified, the official assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

