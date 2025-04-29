Manipur Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Nationals

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Manipur police have initiated a thorough survey and verification operation across the state. The initiative aims to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals residing without proper documentation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The drive will particularly target regions in the Imphal Valley, including Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, and Kairang, where the presence of undocumented nationals has been reported. Police are on high alert to ensure the enforcement of immigration laws.

Local police stations have received directives from senior officials to meticulously verify the presence of unauthorized foreign nationals, urging them to maintain comprehensive records of the verification process. Legal actions will follow if any illegal immigrants are identified, the official assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)