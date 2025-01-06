Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Man Nabbed for Fake Car Registration to Dodge Loan

A Navi Mumbai man was arrested for using a fake car registration plate to avoid loan repayment. He was caught after being spotted with a duplicate plate in Mumbai, leading to a police investigation. The original car owner initiated the complaint that resulted in the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:47 IST
Complainant Sakir Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai resident was detained on Monday for allegedly forging his car's registration plate in Mumbai in an attempt to dodge an outstanding car loan, according to police reports.

Prasad Kadam was apprehended following a report filed by Sakir Ali of Nariman Point, who discovered the fraudulent plate near the Gateway of India when dropping off a client. On recognizing the duplicate registration, Ali confronted Kadam, who attempted to escape before being apprehended by traffic police.

Ali mentioned to journalists that he had previously reported the incident with no outcome. However, upon spotting the vehicle again, he alerted the authorities. The Colaba police station investigation confirmed Ali as the legitimate owner of the MH01-EE-2388 plate, revealing Kadam's illicit modification to elude loan repayments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

