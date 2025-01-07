Left Menu

Michael Barr's Resignation Clears Path for Industry-Friendly Fed

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, is stepping down to avoid legal conflict with the incoming Trump administration, which may replace him with an industry-friendly figure. Barr will remain on the Fed Board, but his resignation opens the door for regulatory changes favorable to banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:35 IST
Michael Barr

Michael Barr, serving as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, has announced his resignation effective February 28. The surprise departure preempts a potential legal showdown with the newly elected President Donald Trump, who can now appoint a more industry-friendly figure in his place.

Barr's decision to step down, more than a year before his term was to end, comes after he sought legal advice about the potential risk of a dispute with the Trump administration demoting him. Despite confidence in a legal victory, Barr decided the risk wasn't worth the distraction to the Fed's mission.

As Barr exits, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller are rumored as top contenders to replace him, which could shift the central bank's stance on banking regulations. Barr's departure had an immediate positive impact on bank stocks as the markets anticipate a relaxation of regulatory pressures.

