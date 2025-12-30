Left Menu

Youth Congress Demands Resignation as Aravalli Dispute Intensifies

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib has accused Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav of misleading the public regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli hills. The Supreme Court's decision to review the previous order has been seen by Chib as a victory. He also criticized the government's sale of national resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib has called for the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, accusing him of trying to eliminate the Aravalli mountain range via a ministry proposal.

Chib welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend a previous order on the Aravalli definition, terming it a victory for the public.

He criticized the BJP government for selling national resources and demanded the Aravalli range be declared an ecologically sensitive zone to protect it from potential exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

