Youth Congress Demands Resignation as Aravalli Dispute Intensifies

Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib has called for the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, accusing him of trying to eliminate the Aravalli mountain range via a ministry proposal.

Chib welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision to suspend a previous order on the Aravalli definition, terming it a victory for the public.

He criticized the BJP government for selling national resources and demanded the Aravalli range be declared an ecologically sensitive zone to protect it from potential exploitation.

