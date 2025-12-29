Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Aravalli Redefinition: Congress Demands Minister's Resignation

The Supreme Court stayed its November 20 order redefining the Aravalli range, which Congress opposed. The court plans a high-powered committee for further examination. Congress demands Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s resignation, claiming redefinition supports damaging developments like mining.

Updated: 29-12-2025 14:41 IST
The Supreme Court has halted its decision to redefine the Aravalli range, a move welcomed by the Congress. The order from November 20 had previously accepted a new definition suggested by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This redefinition posited that any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of at least 100 meters constituted an Aravalli hill, and the range would be two such hills within 500 meters of each other. The Congress criticized this, warning of environmental harm.

In response to the court's decision, Congress has demanded the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, arguing his rationale for the redefinition has been overturned. They continue to oppose projects that may harm the Aravalli ecosystem.

