New Westgate Bus Station Construction Begins: A Step Towards Better Transit for Auckland

Construction is set to commence this week on a state-of-the-art bus station at Westgate, marking the first step toward transforming public transport in Auckland’s northwest. HEB Construction has been awarded the contract to carry out enabling works that will prepare the site for the main construction phase, scheduled to begin in mid-2025, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

“A new Westgate station will improve connections between local bus services and Western Express (WXI) routes to Auckland city, playing a key role in the Government’s Northwest Rapid Transit project,” said Mr. Brown. “This station is an integral part of plans to deliver a busway alongside State Highway 16, stretching from Brigham Creek to Auckland City.”

With more than 100,000 new residents expected to settle in the northwest region by 2051, the Government aims to enhance public transport to ease congestion and reduce travel times.

Enabling Works Begin This Week

The enabling works involve bulk earthworks to create a level platform for construction, debris removal, fencing, and site compound establishment. Additional utility work includes stormwater line construction and utility connections to prepare for future infrastructure development.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has announced plans to award the main construction contract by mid-2025. Following this, construction of the new station will begin, with completion expected by mid-2026. The completed station will replace the temporary bus stop currently located on Kedgley Road.

Supporting Urban Growth and Connectivity

“This Government is committed to delivering a rapid transit system that supports housing and urban development in Auckland’s northwest,” said Mr. Brown. “It’s encouraging to see progress on this vital project, which will provide residents with reliable public transport options.”

The Westgate Bus Station project is part of a broader Government initiative funded by the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG). It aims to expedite the delivery of local infrastructure in anticipation of population growth.

Enhanced Public Transport for the Northwest When operational, the Westgate Bus Station will serve as a critical hub for commuters, offering seamless connections to other parts of Auckland. The station will include modern facilities, real-time tracking, and improved accessibility to cater to growing demand.

This project highlights the Government’s commitment to modernizing Auckland’s public transport infrastructure and promoting sustainable urban development in one of the region’s fastest-growing areas.