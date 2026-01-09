The Greenland Gamble: Assessing the Prospects and Perils of a Hypothetical Purchase

The idea of the U.S. buying Greenland, floated by President Trump, has sparked significant controversy, with Denmark firmly opposing any sale. Evaluating such a transaction presents numerous challenges, primarily due to the absence of a market for buying and selling territories, according to experts.

Historical offers, like the U.S.'s rejected 1946 bid of $100 million for Greenland, are irrelevant today given vast economic changes. The territory's GDP, heavily supported by Danish subsidies, complicates potential valuations, while its resource wealth remains largely untapped due to strict environmental regulations.

While the Trump administration eyes Greenland for strategic reasons, including security and resources, the true intentions behind this unusual proposition may lie in gaining leverage in broader geopolitical negotiations, mirroring tactics used in prior trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)