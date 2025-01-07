BRISKPE Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments for MSMEs

BRISKPE, supported by PayU, has launched a groundbreaking cross-border payment platform tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The platform combines account-to-account (A2A) transfers and card collections, powered by PayU and PayPal, offering exporters and service providers unparalleled convenience in managing international transactions.

The platform empowers MSMEs to cater to diverse client preferences and expand their market reach, utilizing a global network to unlock new opportunities. According to Sanjay Tripathy, Co-Founder and CEO of BRISKPE, the goal is to break down financial and operational barriers hindering MSMEs, enabling growth and innovation.

BRISKPE addresses the challenges of high forex fees, slow payment timelines, and regulatory hurdles. It offers a flat 1% transaction fee for A2A payments and supports local collections in six major currencies, enhancing cash flow and competitiveness. Robust security measures ensure secure card and wallet transactions, further empowering businesses to thrive internationally.

