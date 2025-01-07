Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Colombo Weather Woes

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 299 passengers, including 10 crew members, experienced an unexpected diversion from its planned route from Istanbul to Colombo on Tuesday, due to severe weather conditions in the Sri Lankan capital.

The flight was rerouted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where it landed safely at 6:51 AM, according to an official statement from the airport authorities.

While the immediate situation has been resolved with a safe landing, officials are currently awaiting further details about the status of the weather and any subsequent travel plans.

