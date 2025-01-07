Court Extends Stay on Bikaner House Attachment Amid Financial Settlement Efforts

In a significant development on Tuesday, the Patiala House Court extended the interim stay on the attachment of Bikaner House after Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan, deposited Rs 92 lakh in court. The funds were submitted as part of an ongoing arbitration dispute involving M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Nagar Palika Nokha has indicated its intention to challenge the arbitration award order in the Delhi High Court. District Judge Vidya Prakash has granted a one-week period for the local authority to obtain a stay from the High Court, failing which the deposited amount will be transferred to M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Advocate Sahil Garg, representing the decree holder company, highlighted a discrepancy in the deposited amount, prompting the court to seek clarification from the opposing counsel by the next hearing on February 1, 2025. This case follows a conditional stay issued on November 29, contingent on the timely deposit of the due amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)