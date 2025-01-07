Newborn Abandoned in Kolanukonda Drain: Investigation Underway
A newborn baby was discovered in a drain in Kolanukonda, Guntur district. The shocking incident has prompted an investigation by Tadepalli police to determine the responsible parties. Authorities were alerted by a passerby who found the infant. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.
In a disturbing incident in Kolanukonda, located within the Tadepalli Mandal limits of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh Police confirmed the discovery of a newborn abandoned in a drain on Tuesday.
According to Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao, the infant, just hours old, was found by a passerby who promptly informed local authorities.
The Tadepalli police have initiated an inquiry aimed at gathering information and identifying those responsible for abandoning the child. Further developments in this case are keenly awaited.
