Left Menu

Newborn Abandoned in Kolanukonda Drain: Investigation Underway

A newborn baby was discovered in a drain in Kolanukonda, Guntur district. The shocking incident has prompted an investigation by Tadepalli police to determine the responsible parties. Authorities were alerted by a passerby who found the infant. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST
Newborn Abandoned in Kolanukonda Drain: Investigation Underway
Newborn baby found deaqd in Kolanukonda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Kolanukonda, located within the Tadepalli Mandal limits of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh Police confirmed the discovery of a newborn abandoned in a drain on Tuesday.

According to Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao, the infant, just hours old, was found by a passerby who promptly informed local authorities.

The Tadepalli police have initiated an inquiry aimed at gathering information and identifying those responsible for abandoning the child. Further developments in this case are keenly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025