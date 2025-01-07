Left Menu

CRI Pumps Secures Major Solar Pump Order Boosting Sustainable Agriculture

CRI Pumps will supply 25,000 solar pumping systems to MSEDCL under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump scheme in Maharashtra. The initiative aids farmers by offering solar pumps at reduced upfront costs, with government subsidies covering the balance, advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CRI Pumps, a top fluid management firm, has received a significant order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for Rs 754 crore, earmarked for supplying 25,000 solar pumping systems.

The initiative, part of the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump scheme, enables farmers to obtain solar panels and pumps at reduced costs, requiring just 10% upfront for general farmers and 5% for scheduled castes and tribes. The remainder of the expense is supported by government subsidies.

According to CRI Group Chairman G Soundararajan, this deal underscores the company's commitment to innovative and efficient solutions, aided by their expertise and extensive regional network, ensuring seamless deployment of these systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

