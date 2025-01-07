Supreme Court Declines BPSC Exam Plea, Urges Patna High Court Inquiry
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition regarding alleged malpractice in the BPSC Preliminary Exam, advising the petitioner to approach Patna High Court. The petition, challenging exam fairness, cites police force on protesters as contentious. Activist Prashant Kishor was briefly jailed during associated protests, advocating for exam cancellation.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to consider a plea highlighting alleged widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, advised the petitioner to bring their grievances to the Patna High Court.
The bench's indifference to the case led Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, representing the petitioner, to express concern over perceived police brutality against peaceful protestors seeking exam cancellation. Counsel noted, "Paper leaks have become routine." However, the bench emphasized its role wasn't suitable as the court of first instance and recommended approaching the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution to address the alleged exam paper leak.
Meanwhile, Bihar police have faced allegations of using force to dispel protesters demanding the BPSC exam's cancellation. On Monday, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor received 'unconditional bail' from a Patna court after brief imprisonment for opposing the bail bond. Upon his release, Kishor addressed BPSC exam aspirants, advocating for the exam's cancellation due to claimed irregularities, and criticized authorities for lacking proper documentation for his detention - notably observing a fast-unto-death to support students' demand for canceling the CCE 2024 due to reported paper leaks.
