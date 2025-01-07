Left Menu

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Surges with Overwhelming Demand

The IPO of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd witnessed significant investor interest, achieving 34.82 times subscription by the second day. Funds from the issue will address debt, strategic acquisitions, and other corporate needs. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:57 IST
Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Surges with Overwhelming Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has seen remarkable interest, being subscribed 34.82 times more than the shares available by the second day of the offer. The issue received bids for 72.53 crore shares against an offer of 2.08 crore shares, according to the National Stock Exchange data.

The demand from non-institutional investors reached an impressive 78.14 times, while the retail investors' category was subscribed 32.83 times, and qualified institutional buyers' category saw a subscription of 4.69 times. Initially, on Monday, the IPO was fully subscribed within minutes, closing the day at 13.32 times subscription.

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd plans to utilize a significant portion of the Rs 410.05 crore raised for debt repayment, strategic investments, and acquiring new machinery. Industry giants such as IIFL Capital and Motilal Oswal are managing the offering. The company's shares will soon be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025