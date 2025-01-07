Punjab Police Crackdown: Massive Drug Seizure and Bust of Cross-Border Cartel

The Punjab Police has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking, arresting four individuals in Fazilka and seizing more than 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets. Among the tablets recovered were Alprazolam and Clobidol 100, highlighting the scale of the illegal supply network.

In addition to the drugs, law enforcement officials confiscated Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds from the drug trade, along with three vehicles used in the trafficking operation. An FIR has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar police station, with investigations underway to uncover the broader network involved.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, lauded the operation's success via social media, emphasizing the police's unwavering commitment to eradicating organized crime and drug trafficking. Earlier, police in Amritsar dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling ring that employed drones to transport narcotics from Pakistan, arresting four and recovering 5 kilograms of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)