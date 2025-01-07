Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Massive Drug Seizure and Bust of Cross-Border Cartel

Punjab Police arrested four individuals in Fazilka, seizing over 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets and Rs 1.70 lakh in drug money. They also dismantled a drone-enabled cross-border drug cartel. DGP Gaurav Yadav highlighted the police's dedication to combating drug trafficking and disrupting illegal supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:25 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown: Massive Drug Seizure and Bust of Cross-Border Cartel
Punjab Police busts illegal pharma opioids network (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking, arresting four individuals in Fazilka and seizing more than 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets. Among the tablets recovered were Alprazolam and Clobidol 100, highlighting the scale of the illegal supply network.

In addition to the drugs, law enforcement officials confiscated Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds from the drug trade, along with three vehicles used in the trafficking operation. An FIR has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar police station, with investigations underway to uncover the broader network involved.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, lauded the operation's success via social media, emphasizing the police's unwavering commitment to eradicating organized crime and drug trafficking. Earlier, police in Amritsar dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling ring that employed drones to transport narcotics from Pakistan, arresting four and recovering 5 kilograms of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025