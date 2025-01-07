Uttar Pradesh Police Intensify Security Campaign for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police have embarked on a heightened security campaign spearheaded by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, aiming to ensure the seamless and secure execution of Mahakumbh 2025. The initiative places particular emphasis on rigorous monitoring of suspicious individuals and activities at focal points including Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

Under this operation, all station in-charges have received instructions to bolster vigilance across their jurisdictions and adopt a proactive stance towards security. Special precautions have been instituted to avert any potential incidents and guarantee public safety. As part of the campaign, coordinated efforts by Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, and Station In-charges have resulted in detailed inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and possible encroachments. To further augment security measures, additional reinforcements have been stationed on pontoon bridges.

As preparations intensify for the imminent bathing festival, there is a concerted effort to strengthen security measures further. Instructions have been given for all police stations to remain alert and ensure a peaceful, incident-free Mahakumbh 2025. Earlier in the day, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna, accompanied by SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi, conducted inspections in the Kumbh Mela zone.

"Police are performing drills and rehearsals for deploying force at strategic points within the Kumbh area," stated DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna in a conversation with ANI, emphasizing the objective that devotees face no inconvenience. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) contingent carried out a mock drill at Arail Ghat on Monday as part of the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General, MK Sharma, communicated to ANI the organization's readiness for the upcoming grand event, intending to reassure devotees and pilgrims of NDRF's preparedness for any challenges. The Mahakumbh, celebrated after a 12-year cycle, is projected to attract over 45 crore devotees. During this period, congregants will assemble at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, for a holy dip, which is revered as a ritual absolving sins and bestowing moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh is slated to conclude on February 26.

The principal bathing ceremonies, known as Shahi Snan, are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)