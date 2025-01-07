Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for Simhastha-2028: Infrastructure Overhaul Underway

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a meeting at Mantralaya to review and expedite infrastructure projects for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain and Indore. Stressing timely completion and adopting successful models from past events, the CM emphasized coordinated efforts for enhancing facilities and accommodating the surge in devotees.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a comprehensive planning process for Simhastha-2028, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a crucial meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The focus was on accelerating infrastructure development in Ujjain and Indore, both key locations for the massive Hindu religious festival, due in 2028. The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct fortnightly reviews of all ongoing projects to ensure timely completion.

Highlighting the significance of Ujjain and Indore, given their sacred Jyotirlingas, CM Yadav emphasized the need for robust infrastructure to manage the expected influx of devotees. He instructed that all construction projects that require substantial time should secure approvals by March 2025, with particular attention to water supply and sewerage systems. Additionally, Yadav recommended learning from the Haridwar and Prayagraj Kumbh models for optimal festival execution.

To complement these efforts, the Chief Minister called for the establishment of a special coordination cell with railways to facilitate commuter movement. Furthermore, Yadav stressed the enhancement of transportation infrastructure, such as bus stands, and upgrading dharamshalas to boost tourist convenience. Reinforcing the administrative framework and ensuring coordinated efforts across departments were also outlined as priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

