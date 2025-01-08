Left Menu

Health Scare Hits Telangana School as 31 Students Hospitalized

Thirty-one students from a girls' residential school in Telangana were hospitalized after reporting stomach pains. Medical officials suspect mild strain or food allergy but ruled out food poisoning. All students have been treated and discharged. A similar incident was reported earlier in the month at another Telangana school.

In a concerning incident at the Mahatma Jyothibapule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School & Jr. College for Girls in Karimnagar Town, 31 students were admitted to the hospital after experiencing stomach pain. The initial group of 23 was hospitalized at 3:30 am, followed by others later in the day.

The students received prompt medical attention, including intravenous fluids and antibiotics, before being discharged following a six-hour observation. A subsequent group of eight students exhibited similar symptoms, but all were treated and released without complications, according to hospital authorities.

Dr. Veera Reddy, Superintendent of the Karimnagar District Hospital, addressed public concerns by stating that there were no signs of food poisoning. Dr. Reddy emphasized that the small number of affected students did not indicate a widespread issue, suggesting the cause could be a mild strain or food allergy, with investigations ongoing. Earlier this month, a similar situation occurred in Tandur, highlighting potential health concerns in school cafeterias.

