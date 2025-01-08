Streamlined Crowd Management for Sabarimala Makaravilakku Festival

In a bid to curb overcrowding during the Makaravilakku festivities at the Sabarimala Temple, authorities will limit daily spot bookings to 5000 from January 8 to January 15. This move comes in the wake of directives from the Kerala High Court, which emphasized the need for effective crowd management during such high-traffic periods.

Virtual queue bookings, available on the Devaswom board website, have been set at 60,000 for January 12, 50,000 for January 13, and 40,000 for January 14. Devotees have been advised against setting up camp at hilltop locations. Particular preparations are underway to manage crowds expected on Makara Jyoti day, January 14.

The Thiruvabharnam procession is scheduled to leave for Sabarimala from the Valiya Koyikkal Temple in Pandalam on the afternoon of January 12, making several stops for darshan before reaching Sabaripeetha by the evening of January 14. Authorities are ensuring the safety of pilgrims along the procession route, reflecting the increased attendance figures, with over 3.9 million Ayyappa devotees visiting since the pilgrimage season began.

