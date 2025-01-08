Left Menu

Race Against Time: Daring Rescue Mission in Dima Hasao's Inundated Mine

A joint team of rescuers is working tirelessly to save eight trapped miners in the 3 Kilo coal mine, Umrangso. The operation is fraught with challenges such as hazardous conditions and complex mine pathways. One body has been recovered so far, while experts are being called for specialized assistance.

Race Against Time: Daring Rescue Mission in Dima Hasao's Inundated Mine
Rescuers retreive a body from the inundated mine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the daunting rescue mission at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, a trapped coal miner's body was retrieved, while eight others await rescue in the inundated depths. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army Troops spearhead efforts to reach the miners amid adverse conditions. HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion NDRF, detailed the challenges in a statement to ANI.

Kandari explained, "Despite numerous attempts, the conditions have thwarted our progress. Today, a diving team recovered a body." The collapse, encumbered by instability and hazardous underground conditions, necessitated the involvement of diving experts. Emphasizing the unpredictability, Kandari noted the potential obstructions posed by mining equipment.

The mine's infamous rat holes exacerbate the search's complexity, complicating efforts to locate survivors. Kandari remarked, "Rat holes present significant challenges; their locations dictate the ongoing operation." The joint rescue mission, led by the Indian Army and supported by Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and others, relaunched with urgency after a temporary halt. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari, operations persist around the clock, aiming to secure the miners' safety swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

