Indian Navy Joins Complex Rescue Operation in Assam's Treacherous Mines

A team from the Indian Navy, armed with deep diving equipment and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), has mobilized to assist in a high-stakes rescue mission in Assam's Umrangso, where miners are trapped underground. The team, comprising skilled Clearance Divers, is recognized for its expertise in deep-water recovery operations.

In a previous move, the Indian Navy dispatched a specialized rescue team to support efforts in retrieving miners trapped by a mining accident in Dima Hasao district. The team, including one officer and eleven sailors, is focused on saving those confined within the mine's perilous confines. One miner was retrieved earlier from the collapsed coal mine located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso as rescue efforts continue for nine miners trapped since January 6.

A statement from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed the recovery of one body by their divers, with the rescue operation being led by a coalition of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and additional agencies. Operations resumed early to intensify efforts to free the miners trapped in the dangerous conditions of the mine collapse.

NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari highlighted the team's relentless 24/7 efforts, noting that while the combined forces of the NDRF and the Army are working tirelessly on-site, additional Navy support is anticipated shortly. Earlier, HPS Kandari, Commandant of the NDRF's 1st Battalion, discussed the challenging nature of the rescue, describing attempts made as formidable and unique due to the conditions.

The mine collapse, entrapping several workers, presents significant challenges for retrieval teams confronting hazardous underground conditions. Diving specialists have been summoned to lend their expertise. Kandari emphasized the need for professional divers, given the unpredictable nature of the mine's interior and potential obstacles, underlining, "This scenario is unlike any other; the conditions inside are uncertain, and the presence of mining equipment may complicate rescue operations."

(With inputs from agencies.)