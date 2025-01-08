Left Menu

BP Sets the Stage for Transformation at Mumbai High

BP Plc has secured a bid to boost crude oil and natural gas production at ONGC's Mumbai High field. This agreement aims to increase oil production by 44% and gas by 89% over a decade, substantially changing output at India's major oil and gas field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:26 IST
BP Sets the Stage for Transformation at Mumbai High
  • Country:
  • India

BP Plc has emerged as the frontrunner in enhancing production at the Mumbai High oil field, operated by ONGC. The British energy giant plans to elevate crude oil production by 44% and natural gas by a remarkable 89% within a decade.

This substantial increase aims to reverse the declining output of India's most prolific oil field, which is crucial for the country's energy needs. ONGC selected BP as the Technical Service Provider through a competitive bidding process after seeking international partners.

The collaboration is expected to transform Mumbai High's fortunes, particularly beneficial for a nation that relies heavily on imports to meet its energy demands. BP has pledged to start showing results within two years while aiming for initial outcomes in six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025