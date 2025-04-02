Hungary-Serbia Oil Pipeline: A Strategic Energy Partnership

Hungary and Serbia are collaborating on a new oil pipeline expected to meet Serbia's crude oil requirements by 2028, as announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Construction is set to commence by 2026, promising an annual capacity of 4-5 million tons.

The two countries, historically reliant on Russian oil, solidified their agreement in 2022 amidst European Union efforts to reduce dependency on Russian energy following the Ukraine invasion. The pipeline aligns with Hungary's ongoing reliance on Russian crude, which accounts for the majority of its energy imports.

With feasibility confirmed by Hungarian oil company MOL, the pipeline project includes expanding existing facilities and constructing a 190-kilometer extension to the Serbia border. This move aims to enhance energy security for both nations, promising a strategic energy alignment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)