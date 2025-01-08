Seers Demand 'Rashtra Mata' Status for Cows Amid 2025 Maha Kumbh Preparations

As the commencement of the 2025 Maha Kumbh draws near in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, prominent seers and saints have begun converging at the holy site. Amidst buoyant celebrations, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj passionately called for cows to be granted the honorific title of 'Rashtra Mata', lamenting cow slaughter as a pervasive issue that must be curtailed.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand announced plans to hold a 'maha yagya' to emphasize these demands. Emphasizing unity, he stated that Sanatani Hindus were gathering not just for the Kumbh, but to address and curb issues like cow slaughter. He advocated for politicians visiting the Kumbh to restrict their discussions to religious matters, refraining from political discourse.

The Vaishnav sect's three primary 'akharas', Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi, marked their arrival at the Kumbh, slated to begin January 13. Elaborate preparations are underway, including processions with elephants, horses, and camels. Allegations about the event taking place on contested land were dismissed by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, asserting ownership over Prayagraj and citing false narratives. Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta confirmed extensive arrangements are in place for the grand event, expected to draw 40-45 crore participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)