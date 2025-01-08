Revenue Crackdown: Legal Action Against Major Defaulters in Dehradun

In a decisive move to boost revenue recovery, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued stringent directives to sub-district magistrates and tehsildars across Dehradun district. This campaign is focused on seizing and auctioning the properties of major defaulters, an initiative implemented at an accelerated pace, as stated in an official press release.

The Sub-District Magistrate of Sadar, Kumkum Joshi, is spearheading efforts against significant debtors in the city. Acting on the District Magistrate's orders, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Sanjeev Thapliyal, accused of defrauding the state government by failing to honor a Rs. 2.5 crore cheque for auctioned property, further complicating state revenue recovery and impeding official duties.

The latest public auction, held at the Tehsil Sadar premises, saw participation from four bidders, including Thapliyal. Despite initially tendering a cheque as payment, he allegedly countered the transaction through a stop payment order. Authorities accuse Thapliyal of deliberately obstructing state revenue processes and engaging in a criminal conspiracy by withdrawing payment post-auction, leading to charges of cheating and hindrance of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)