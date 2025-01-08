Left Menu

Revenue Crackdown: Legal Action Against Major Defaulters in Dehradun

District Magistrate Savin Bansal intensifies revenue recovery efforts in Dehradun, targeting major defaulters. Sub-District Magistrate Kumkum Joshi initiates legal proceedings against Sanjeev Thapliyal for alleged financial malpractice. Public auctions of defaulters' assets have been conducted, with accusations of fraudulent activities obstructing government revenue collection and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:22 IST
Revenue Crackdown: Legal Action Against Major Defaulters in Dehradun
Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to boost revenue recovery, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has issued stringent directives to sub-district magistrates and tehsildars across Dehradun district. This campaign is focused on seizing and auctioning the properties of major defaulters, an initiative implemented at an accelerated pace, as stated in an official press release.

The Sub-District Magistrate of Sadar, Kumkum Joshi, is spearheading efforts against significant debtors in the city. Acting on the District Magistrate's orders, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Sanjeev Thapliyal, accused of defrauding the state government by failing to honor a Rs. 2.5 crore cheque for auctioned property, further complicating state revenue recovery and impeding official duties.

The latest public auction, held at the Tehsil Sadar premises, saw participation from four bidders, including Thapliyal. Despite initially tendering a cheque as payment, he allegedly countered the transaction through a stop payment order. Authorities accuse Thapliyal of deliberately obstructing state revenue processes and engaging in a criminal conspiracy by withdrawing payment post-auction, leading to charges of cheating and hindrance of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025