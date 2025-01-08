India's Economic Slowdown: A Closer Look at GDP and Fiscal Challenges
India's GDP growth is expected to be around 6.3% this fiscal year, slightly below the government's projections. Factors such as weak demand and subdued investments contribute to this dip. The fiscal deficit stands at Rs 8.5 lakh crore, with potential adjustments depending on revised GDP figures and tax receipts.
India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year is anticipated to be approximately 6.3%, slightly lower than government projections of 6.4%, according to an SBI research report.
The National Statistics Office's advance estimates suggest a dip in economic growth due to weak demand and manufacturing challenges. This projected figure aligns with historical RBI and NSO variations, typically 20-30 basis points.
SBI's report, 'Ecowrap', authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, highlights a potential decline in GDP growth with a notable fiscal deficit of Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Revised GDP figures may adjust the deficit to 4.9% of GDP, contingent on tax receipts.
