India's Economic Slowdown: A Closer Look at GDP and Fiscal Challenges

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year is anticipated to be approximately 6.3%, slightly lower than government projections of 6.4%, according to an SBI research report.

The National Statistics Office's advance estimates suggest a dip in economic growth due to weak demand and manufacturing challenges. This projected figure aligns with historical RBI and NSO variations, typically 20-30 basis points.

SBI's report, 'Ecowrap', authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, highlights a potential decline in GDP growth with a notable fiscal deficit of Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Revised GDP figures may adjust the deficit to 4.9% of GDP, contingent on tax receipts.

(With inputs from agencies.)