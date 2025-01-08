FTSE 100 Climbs on Rebounding Bank and Defence Stocks

The UK's FTSE 100 index edged up on Wednesday, gaining a boost from resurgent bank stocks as well as a rise in aerospace and defence shares. This followed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for increased spending from NATO allies, which brought renewed optimism in these sectors.

By 1040 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, in contrast to the decline of 0.4% in the FTSE 250 midcap index. Banking stocks led gains on the FTSE 100, with a 1.7% rise after a prior decline. HSBC and Barclays marked notable advancements, hitting multi-year highs.

However, Shell's decline by 1.4% due to a reduced outlook for LNG production and expected weak trading results curtailed more significant gains. Meanwhile, British government bond yields remained elevated, influencing utilities to fall 1.4%, as expectations build for limited interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

