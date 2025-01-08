New IPO Wave: Four Companies Set to Enter Market

Four firms, namely Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Casagrand Premier Builder, Highway Infrastructure, and Regreen-Excel EPC India, have secured approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to initiate initial public offerings (IPOs). These approvals were confirmed after the companies filed their documentation with Sebi in the latter half of 2022.

Endorsed by major investors like Temasek Holdings and TPG, Dr Agarwal's Health Care is entering the market with an IPO mix of a Rs 300 crore fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) comprising 6.95 crore equity shares. A portion of the proceeds, Rs 195 crore, is designated for debt repayment and potential acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Casagrand Premier Builder plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through fresh equity and initiate an OFS worth Rs 100 crore. Similar financial maneuvers are echoed by Highway Infrastructure and Regreen-Excel EPC, focusing on debt payment, working capital, and corporate expansion. Shares from all four entities aim for listings on BSE and NSE.

