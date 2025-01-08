High-Profile Banking Fraud: Six Arrested in Multi-State Digital Gold Scam

In a shocking revelation, six individuals, including three relationship managers from ICICI Bank, were arrested on Wednesday by Indore Police for allegedly hacking into 12 customer accounts across multiple states. The accused reportedly capitalized on the hacked accounts to purchase digital gold and costly gadgets.

The authorities seized items worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, among them mobile phones, watches, and gaming stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma explained that the managers exploited bank software to gain entry into accounts in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana.

In a sophisticated scheme, the relationship managers targeted accounts with substantial funds, altered passwords, and conducted transactions. The police have frozen the suspects' bank accounts and refunded Rs 52 lakh to the cheated customers, while investigations continue into the alleged multi-crore fraud.

