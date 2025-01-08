Left Menu

High-Profile Banking Fraud: Six Arrested in Multi-State Digital Gold Scam

Six individuals, including three bank managers, were arrested for allegedly hacking into customer accounts across four states to purchase digital gold and mobile phones. The suspects misused bank software, resulting in a scam worth crores of rupees. Police recovered Rs 20 lakh worth of goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:20 IST
High-Profile Banking Fraud: Six Arrested in Multi-State Digital Gold Scam
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, six individuals, including three relationship managers from ICICI Bank, were arrested on Wednesday by Indore Police for allegedly hacking into 12 customer accounts across multiple states. The accused reportedly capitalized on the hacked accounts to purchase digital gold and costly gadgets.

The authorities seized items worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, among them mobile phones, watches, and gaming stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma explained that the managers exploited bank software to gain entry into accounts in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana.

In a sophisticated scheme, the relationship managers targeted accounts with substantial funds, altered passwords, and conducted transactions. The police have frozen the suspects' bank accounts and refunded Rs 52 lakh to the cheated customers, while investigations continue into the alleged multi-crore fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025