Sonalika Tractors: From Humble Roots to Fortune 500 India Glory

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has secured a place in the Fortune 500 India 2024 list, and ranks among the top 10 auto brands in India. Established in 1996 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the company stands out for its commitment to quality, stakeholders, and ethical practices, exporting globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:20 IST
Sonalika Tractors, India's premier tractor export brand, recently celebrated its inclusion in the Fortune 500 India 2024 list, marking its presence among the country's largest companies. The brand also achieved a top 10 position in the auto segment, showcasing its significant impact in the market.

Founded in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, in 1996, Sonalika Tractors' journey from a small town to a global giant with over $1.1 billion turnover is driven by its core principles: providing premium products, care for stakeholders, and conducting ethical business. These principles have cemented its strong presence in over 150 countries.

Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonalika has maintained a debt-free approach and a people-first philosophy. The brand's dedication to innovation and stakeholder satisfaction, especially farmers, has made it a leader in both domestic and international markets.

