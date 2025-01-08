Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Shatters Expectations with Record Subscription

The initial public offering of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has made a remarkable impact, securing a subscription rate of 182.57 times on the closing day. The figures highlight strong investor confidence, with the IPO garnering extensive interest across various segments.

According to data from the NSE, the Rs 410.05-crore offering saw bids for a massive 3,80,27,59,991 shares as opposed to the 2,08,29,567 shares available. Qualified institutional buyers showed exceptional enthusiasm, subscribing 331.60 times their allocated shares, while non-institutional and retail investors exhibited substantial demand.

The company intends to use part of the fresh issue proceeds for debt repayment and to enhance its investment in subsidiary S2 Engineering Industry. Further funds will aid in strategic acquisitions and corporate infrastructure enhancements. Notable clients of the company include prominent pharmaceutical manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)