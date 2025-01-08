JP Nadda's Healthcare Tour: New Milestones in Assam

Union Health Minister JP Nadda embarked on a significant tour of Assam's healthcare facilities on Wednesday, inaugurating new projects and reviewing existing ones to bolster medical services in the region. At the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur, Nadda launched a new Library and Informatics Centre, urging the addition of more super-speciality departments to better serve the Northeast's healthcare needs.

In a strategic move to enhance local healthcare infrastructure, the minister, accompanied by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Ashok Singhal, visited Mangaldai District Civil Hospital. There, he laid the foundation stone for a Rs 23.75 crore state-of-the-art 50-bedded Critical Care Block, a substantial boost funded under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM), aimed at providing advanced healthcare to Assam's population.

Nadda further inspected ongoing cancer treatments and a Tata Trusts cancer care project in Darrang, highlighting the facility's role in offering local cancer treatment options. Concluding his visit at AIIMS Guwahati, he assessed ongoing construction alongside Assam CM, planting a sapling to symbolize growth and progress. The tour was well-attended by local ministers and health officials, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing healthcare services in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)