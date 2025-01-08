Kumaraswamy Pushes for Fast-Tracking Karnataka Highway Projects

In a crucial meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy engaged in discussions with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the advancement of highway projects in Karnataka. The session aimed to highlight the urgent need for infrastructural development across various state districts.

Kumaraswamy presented over ten detailed proposals to Minister Gadkari, seeking swift action to accelerate the burgeoning highway network in regions such as Mandya, Kolar, and Mysuru. The minister expressed particular concern about the Mandya bypass road's condition, highlighting its hazardous state due to potholes and uneven surfaces, which poses significant risks to motorists.

Minister Gadkari assured close personal attention to the projects, committing to address the highlighted issues promptly. The meeting underscored the government's focus on enhancing road safety and connectivity across Karnataka, referencing multiple development proposals, including key routes through Kolar and Chamarajanagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)