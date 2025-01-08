Delhi High Court Questions UAPA Charges in 2020 Riots Case

In a significant development related to the Delhi riots of 2020, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday scrutinized the Delhi Police's application of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against protest site organizers. The court raised concerns in the ongoing bail hearings for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others accused of a larger conspiracy.

The bench, comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, queried the Special Public Prosecutor about the sufficiency of organizing a protest site as grounds for UAPA charges. The court sought clarity on whether mere site organization sufficed for UAPA application, absent direct linkage to violence, emphasizing evidence of intent as crucial under UAPA statutes.

With the matter set for further arguments, the prosecutor insisted on a premeditated plan to incite violence. The court examined discussions from WhatsApp groups indicating instigations and detailed alleged plot formations. Evidence, including footage and communications, was presented in support of the charges against the accused, illustrating the alleged orchestrations behind the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)