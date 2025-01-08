Left Menu

Union Minister Khattar Champions Urban Transformation at NIUA Event

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the 'Capacity for Change' programme, emphasizing the NIUA initiative to enhance city livability. He highlighted the expected urban population growth and the effort to redevelop, expand, and create new urban spaces blending tradition with technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST
Union Minister Khattar Champions Urban Transformation at NIUA Event
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the 'Capacity for Change' programme in New Delhi, underscoring the efforts by the National Institute of Urban Development (NIUA) to enhance urban aesthetics and improve living standards.

Khattar pointed out that with 35% of India's population currently in urban areas, a rise to 50% is anticipated by 2047. The NIUA's initiative aims to redevelop aging cities, expand existing ones, and establish new urban spaces, promising significant benefits.

In a post on X, Khattar detailed the programme's focus on reimagining urban development, managing city expansion, and using AI for future-ready cities. He stressed the importance of integrating traditional wisdom and modern technology for sustainable urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025