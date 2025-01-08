Union Minister Khattar Champions Urban Transformation at NIUA Event

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the 'Capacity for Change' programme in New Delhi, underscoring the efforts by the National Institute of Urban Development (NIUA) to enhance urban aesthetics and improve living standards.

Khattar pointed out that with 35% of India's population currently in urban areas, a rise to 50% is anticipated by 2047. The NIUA's initiative aims to redevelop aging cities, expand existing ones, and establish new urban spaces, promising significant benefits.

In a post on X, Khattar detailed the programme's focus on reimagining urban development, managing city expansion, and using AI for future-ready cities. He stressed the importance of integrating traditional wisdom and modern technology for sustainable urban environments.

