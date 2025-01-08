Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Youth Empowerment and Nation Building

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel praised PM Modi's efforts in fostering youth empowerment for nation-building. The Chief Minister highlighted the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's significant role and discussed initiatives like 'One Nation One Subscription' to boost innovation and education. Upcoming National Youth Day activities were also announced.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ Bhupendra Patel's X). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the 56th convention of the All India Student Council for the Gujarat region, emphasized the pivotal role of students in nation-building. He stated that possessing the "youth power of the state," the council aims to lead the charge towards developing India. Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on youth as the cornerstone of this vision.

Highlighting the significance of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Patel acknowledged the organization's commitment to cultivating a culture of nation-building among the youth with the principles of knowledge, character, and unity. Since its founding, the Student Council has launched numerous projects aimed at transforming Chhatrashakti into a potent national force. The Chief Minister stressed Modi's belief that youth commitment to the 'Nation First' mantra ensures ongoing national development.

Patel also praised Modi's decade-long efforts in forging a robust ecosystem for India's youth through schemes promoting skill development, start-ups, education, sports, and innovation. In Gujarat, this initiative has given rise to a prosperous startup ecosystem, with the state leading national startup rankings. The 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative was highlighted as a key driver in promoting educational innovation. On January 12, National Youth Day, PM Modi plans to engage with the nation's youth in the India Young Leaders Dialogue, anticipated to galvanize significant youth participation. Key figures such as Minister of Tourism Moolubhai Bera and Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta attended the convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

