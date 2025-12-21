Left Menu

Sadhvi Ritambhara Advocates Unity and Authenticity in Nation Building

Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara emphasized the success of the Ayodhya Ram temple movement without modern technologies and stressed the importance of unity and character in nation-building during her speech in Thane. She called for determination and self-control, likening human resolve to uprooting mountains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:47 IST
Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara highlighted the triumph of the Ayodhya Ram temple movement despite the lack of modern technology at an event in Thane on Sunday. She maintained that the message resonated genuinely among people.

The movement's success signifies the power of a community united by a common purpose, evidenced by the temple construction. Ritambhara asserted that the country's true strength lies in character authenticity and overcoming divisions.

She further compared human resolve to natural forces, stating that it can 'uproot mountains' with the right focus and self-control. She also urged efforts to protect the oppressed, emphasizing the role of ethical leadership in national fortification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

