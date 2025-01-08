Expert Assures Minimal Risk from Human Metapneumovirus

Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, reassured the public amid recent human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, emphasizing that the virus, primarily affecting children under five, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, is not a new threat. She stated that while HMPV is contagious, it generally poses minimal risk to the broader population.

HMPV is a respiratory virus prevalent during winter, usually occurring alongside RSV. Dr Singh advised immediate assessment for children showing symptoms of acute respiratory infections, noting antibiotics are ineffective against HMPV. She emphasized no need for public worry, highlighting that the virus has circulated in India for a long time, with serious cases mainly in premature children with low birth weight.

Dr Singh underscored the importance of hydration and proper care for vulnerable groups, along with preventive measures like social distancing and hand hygiene. She noted that while excessive isolation isn't required, protection against cold weather remains essential. Five HMPV cases have been reported nationally, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the public of vigilant health systems and that no unusual surge in cases has been detected.

