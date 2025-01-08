Left Menu

Expert Assures Minimal Risk from Human Metapneumovirus

Dr Meenu Singh of AIIMS Rishikesh addresses concerns over human metapneumovirus (HMPV), noting it mainly affects vulnerable groups and poses minimal risk to the public. Proper care, hydration, and preventive measures like hand hygiene are recommended. Health Minister JP Nadda confirms no unusual surge in cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:32 IST
Expert Assures Minimal Risk from Human Metapneumovirus
Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, reassured the public amid recent human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, emphasizing that the virus, primarily affecting children under five, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, is not a new threat. She stated that while HMPV is contagious, it generally poses minimal risk to the broader population.

HMPV is a respiratory virus prevalent during winter, usually occurring alongside RSV. Dr Singh advised immediate assessment for children showing symptoms of acute respiratory infections, noting antibiotics are ineffective against HMPV. She emphasized no need for public worry, highlighting that the virus has circulated in India for a long time, with serious cases mainly in premature children with low birth weight.

Dr Singh underscored the importance of hydration and proper care for vulnerable groups, along with preventive measures like social distancing and hand hygiene. She noted that while excessive isolation isn't required, protection against cold weather remains essential. Five HMPV cases have been reported nationally, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the public of vigilant health systems and that no unusual surge in cases has been detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025