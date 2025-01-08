Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up
Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary under the finance ministry in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. This change comes as Pandey replaces Arunish Chawla, who will now serve as the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
India
- India
Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been named the new revenue secretary after a significant bureaucratic reshuffle in two major finance ministry departments, as announced on Wednesday.
Pandey, currently serving as the finance secretary and secretary of DIPAM, will take over from Arunish Chawla, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Arunish Chawla, a 1992 batch IAS officer, has been reassigned to Pandey's former role at DIPAM. He will maintain additional responsibilities within the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Culture until a permanent replacement is appointed.
