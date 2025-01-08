Left Menu

Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary under the finance ministry in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. This change comes as Pandey replaces Arunish Chawla, who will now serve as the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:55 IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been named the new revenue secretary after a significant bureaucratic reshuffle in two major finance ministry departments, as announced on Wednesday.

Pandey, currently serving as the finance secretary and secretary of DIPAM, will take over from Arunish Chawla, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Arunish Chawla, a 1992 batch IAS officer, has been reassigned to Pandey's former role at DIPAM. He will maintain additional responsibilities within the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Culture until a permanent replacement is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025