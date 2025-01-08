Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been named the new revenue secretary after a significant bureaucratic reshuffle in two major finance ministry departments, as announced on Wednesday.

Pandey, currently serving as the finance secretary and secretary of DIPAM, will take over from Arunish Chawla, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Arunish Chawla, a 1992 batch IAS officer, has been reassigned to Pandey's former role at DIPAM. He will maintain additional responsibilities within the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Culture until a permanent replacement is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)