Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Spiritual Heritage with 'Apne Apne Ram' Program

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta commended the 'Apne Apne Ram' program led by poet Kumar Vishwas, emphasizing its resonance with Sanatan Dharma. Preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh festival are underway, expecting over 45 crore visitors, a significant spiritual gathering in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The spiritual program 'Apne Apne Ram,' helmed by poet Kumar Vishwas, has drawn praise from Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta. Speaking at the event, Gupta highlighted the connection attendees felt with Vishwas's words on Sanatan Dharma. He noted that the program resonated with the diverse audience, comprising professors, judges, and city dignitaries.

Gupta emphasized the cultural shift witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that citizens are increasingly proud of their heritage. He underscored the success of previous events like the 2019 Kumbh and expressed optimism for an even larger turnout at the Mahakumbh 2025, with expectations of 40-45 crore visitors.

Poet Kumar Vishwas also applauded the government's efforts in organizing the event, describing it as a 'great scientific experiment.' As the Mahakumbh event unfolds in Prayagraj, Vishwas hopes it will expand India's spiritual consciousness. The gathering is expected to conclude on February 26, with key rituals scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

