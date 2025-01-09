Market Jitters: Trump Tariff Speculation Shakes Investor Confidence
U.S. stocks declined as investors grappled with mixed jobs data and reports of potential economic emergencies under Trump. The market remained uneasy about potential tariffs and inflation, influencing yield and stock movement. Nine of the eleven S&P sectors grew, but tech giants saw mixed results.
The U.S. stock market took a hit on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of conflicting jobs reports and speculation that President-elect Donald Trump might declare a national economic emergency due to inflation concerns. According to Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird, the market is navigating a challenging environment of strong growth entangled with inflation risks.
Reports suggesting Trump could use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to implement a new tariff program further unsettled market sentiment. The Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes indicated officials are wary of persistent price pressures as they anticipate potential impacts from Trump's administration.
Amid these developments, the Dow Jones fell by 0.21%, S&P 500 by 0.22%, and Nasdaq by 0.34%. While most S&P sectors saw minor gains, tech stocks experienced mixed outcomes. Investors remain cautious, eyeing possible changes in tariffs and potential shifts in Fed interest rate policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
