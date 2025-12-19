Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Voter Roll Scrutiny Yields Changes

Tamil Nadu's voter list saw a reduction of 97.4 lakh names in a recent update following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The updated electoral roll now contains 5.43 crore voters. The revisions were due to non-resident, duplicate, and deceased voters. This rigorous scrutiny aims for accurate and transparent voter lists.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update to Tamil Nadu's voter list, 97.4 lakh names have been removed following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik announced the revised electoral roll now displays 5.43 crore voters.

The comprehensive review aimed at ensuring accuracy reduced the number of male voters to 2.77 crore, female voters to 2.66 crore, and third gender voters to 7,191, among other changes. The process identified non-resident, duplicate, and deceased voters, contributing to the adjustment.

The Election Commission of India emphasized the primary objectives of the revision: to foster maximum participation, ensure the inclusion of eligible voters, and maintain transparency throughout. The process involved extensive fieldwork, with Booth Level Officers visiting homes across the state to verify records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

