Markets Stagnate Amid Inflation Concerns and Trump's Economic Moves

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended the day with little movement as investors processed conflicting jobs data and reports suggesting President-elect Donald Trump might declare a national economic emergency over inflation concerns.

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes revealed ongoing worries about persistent price pressures amid speculation over Trump's potential tariff policies, causing market sentiment to remain fragile.

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, with expectations set on an initial cut possibly occurring in May or June. Meanwhile, broader economic indicators demonstrated uneven growth, heightening market uncertainty.