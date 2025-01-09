Left Menu

California Wildfires Leave Over 400,000 Without Power as Flames Spread

Over 400,000 homes and businesses in California lost power due to multiple wildfires raging across Los Angeles. Fires have burned over 20,000 acres, claiming two lives. Southern California Edison shut off power to reduce fire risks, affecting 169,000 customers. Evacuations are ongoing in affected areas.

Updated: 09-01-2025 03:15 IST
Wildfires across Los Angeles have left more than 400,000 homes and businesses without electricity. The blazes, fanned by seasonal winds, have devastated parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, burning over 20,000 acres and claiming two lives. Power outages plague the region, mainly in southern California, according to officials.

Southern California Edison, a major utility provider, disconnected power to over 169,000 customers to prevent additional fires from sparking. Company spokesperson Jeff Monford emphasized the danger of downed lines and urged public caution. Power restoration timelines remain uncertain as repair crews await safety clearance.

Among the fires, the Palisades wildfire has consumed nearly 12,000 acres between Santa Monica and Malibu. Nearby fires have also erupted, with evacuation orders impacting thousands. Utility shares fell sharply as investors reacted to the unfolding crisis.

